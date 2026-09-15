At least 150 pro-LGBTQ protesters detained in Istanbul crackdown

Protesters gathered outside the Çağlayan courthouse, chanting for the release of people detained in recent raids. Police surrounded the group and warned that the demonstration was unauthorised before moving in and taking protesters away in police buses. Two journalists were among those detained. The protest followed operations carried out across Turkey on 12 and 13 September under the name “My Family Is Safe”. Feminist activist Feride Eralp said 162 people had been taken into custody nationwide, with more than 20 arrested and more than 30 detained in Istanbul. She also said six LGBTQ associations in the city had been raided. The operations have been linked by the government to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “Decade of the Family and Population” initiative. Same-sex relations are not illegal in Turkey, but LGBTQ people have faced increasing pressure from the authorities in recent years. The European Union expressed concern over the arrests on Monday and urged Ankara to respect human rights.