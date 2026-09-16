South Africans voice growing concerns over AI’s rapid rise

As artificial intelligence rapidly advances, concerns over its potential impact are growing in South Africa and around the world, with some members of the public worried about jobs, safety and the technology’s ability to operate beyond human control.

Call centre trainer Natheera Berdien says she fears AI could eventually replace workers across industries as systems become capable of performing more tasks. She says seeing demonstrations of increasingly advanced AI has made her question how far the technology could ultimately go.

Model Ben Kalambo also expressed concerns, arguing that AI could limit employment opportunities and give technology greater influence over people’s lives. He warned that society could face serious problems if AI continues developing without sufficient safeguards.

The public concerns come as technology leaders remain divided over how AI should be regulated. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has supported US regulation and international cooperation, while Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has rejected calls for slowing AI development.

Experts have also warned that the opportunity to establish effective safeguards could be narrowing as AI development accelerates and political attention turns towards upcoming US elections.