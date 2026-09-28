Ukraine says Russian drones kill 14, hit Kyiv and Odesa infrastructure

Ukraine reported that a man was killed after a Russian drone struck a non‑residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district early on 27 September, according to the State Emergency Service. Firefighters found the man’s body while extinguishing the blaze at the site. At another location in the same district, a drone hit a single‑storey vehicle service station, starting a fire that emergency crews prevented from spreading to a nearby food establishment. The SES said both fires were brought under control at around 3am, and released images showing firefighters working as flames rose from the damaged buildings. The attack came during a prolonged night of Russian drone strikes across Ukraine: the Air Force said Moscow launched about 170 attack drones, including 76 jet‑powered Shahed‑type UAVs. In Kyiv itself, officials reported additional damage in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, including to a school, warehouses and communications facilities, with several people injured, among them two 16‑year‑old girls. In the Odesa region, authorities said a separate mass strike killed one person and injured two others, damaging a residential building, a medical facility, a hotel, a shop and a grain storage site. Overall, Ukrainian officials said at least 14 people were killed and 57 injured across the country in the 26–27 September attacks, as Russian forces continued a series of strikes on cities and critical infrastructure.