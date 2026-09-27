Morocco: Mothers of detained GenZ protestors demand their release

A plea for the freedom of their children.

Dozens of mothers gathered outside the Moroccan parliament in Rabat on Saturday to demand the release of their sons detained during the "Gen Z 212" protest movement one year ago.

Hundreds of them remain in detention on charges including armed rebellion, inciting felonies, property damage, and organizing unauthorized demonstrations.

"We want all the children to be free and able to come out after one year; that’s enough. They’ve already lost a whole year of schooling, and this year as well," said Ilham Negro, mother of a detainee.

The Gen Z protests spread across several Moroccan cities in late 2025, with participants demanding better healthcare, education, employment and public services while criticising corruption.

The marches came weeks before the kingdom hosted the Africa Cup of Nations as protestors criticised spending on sports infrastructure and cuts to social programs.

Authorities have been accused of gross abuses against the detainees.

Official data put youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 at 37 percent in 2025, against an overall rate of 13 percent.