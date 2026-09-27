South Africa: 11th woman found dead as killings raise alarm

The discovery of another woman's body in a municipality east of Johannesburg has brought the number of women found dead in the area over the past 10 weeks to 11, deepening concerns over a string of killings in a country already struggling with severe levels of violence against women.

Police said Sunday that the latest victim was found in an open field in Ekurhuleni shortly after midday. A security company vehicle passing through the area spotted the body and alerted authorities.

The woman's identity, age and cause of death had not yet been established.

The latest discovery came a day after police were called to another scene in the same municipality, where the body of a woman was found near a cemetery. Provincial police chief Tommy Mthombeni said the woman appeared to have been killed with stones. A post-mortem examination was expected to establish the precise cause of death.

Police said a man linked to that killing was arrested almost 400 kilometres away after leaving the area. His arrest brings the number of people currently in custody in connection with the series of killings to four.

Authorities have stressed that the cases have not been formally connected.

The deaths have nevertheless attracted growing public attention, particularly because eight of the 11 bodies were discovered this month alone. Several of the victims were found partially or completely undressed, while some showed indications of sexual assault, according to police.

Most of the other victims were women in their 20s and 30s.

The investigations come against the backdrop of South Africa's long-running struggle with gender-based violence. Despite repeated government initiatives aimed at addressing violence against women, the issue remains widespread and has been declared a national crisis.

The scale of demand for support services was illustrated by figures from the country's Gender-Based Violence Command Centre. Between September 1 and 16, the centre received 6,782 distress calls - an average of more than 400 calls a day. That represented a 21 percent increase compared with the same period in August.

For investigators in Ekurhuleni, however, the immediate priority remains identifying the latest victim and determining how she died.

Police have not said whether the 11 deaths share a common perpetrator or motive. Until forensic examinations and investigations establish links between the cases, authorities are treating them individually.

The uncertainty has done little to ease anxiety among residents as investigators continue to examine a succession of crime scenes across the sprawling municipality.

The latest death adds another case to a grim tally that has placed renewed focus on the vulnerability of women in communities where open spaces, abandoned areas and other isolated locations can become crime scenes.

As police pursue suspects and await forensic findings, families and communities are left with a more immediate question: who the victims were, and whether those responsible for their deaths can be brought to justice.