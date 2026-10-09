Chile: Santiago flooding turns streets to rivers as Kast declares state of catastrophe

Floodwaters surged through the streets of Santiago, carrying away cars and forcing bus passengers to climb onto the roof for safety. Las Condes, in the east of the capital, was among the worst-hit areas as mud and debris rushed through residential neighbourhoods. Emergency crews rescued people trapped in vehicles and buildings, while soldiers helped evacuate vulnerable residents. At least six people were injured, and 11 people were moved to safety from a care home for older people. Two private clinics were flooded, with mud covering treatment rooms, stretchers and medical equipment. A nearby university campus was also affected. Chile's disaster agency issued a red alert for 10 districts around Santiago, warning that further mudslides could threaten homes and roads. President José Antonio Kast declared a state of catastrophe in Las Condes, enabling the deployment of additional rescue teams and military equipment. Schools closed in affected areas as authorities urged residents to limit travel. The storm came after days of heavy rain across central Chile. Officials were also investigating a death south of the capital, although its connection to the flooding had not been established.