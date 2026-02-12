Thomas Partey charged with new rape counts in UK case

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is facing fresh criminal charges in the UK, after prosecutors added two further counts of rape linked to a new complainant.

The 32-year-old had already been charged in July with five counts of rape involving two women, as well as one count of sexual assault against a third. With the latest allegations, the case now involves four women in total.

The additional charges stem from a separate complaint made in August, prompting a renewed investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police into an alleged incident dating back to 2020.

Partey is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 March for an initial hearing. He has consistently denied wrongdoing. In September, he entered not guilty pleas at Southwark Crown Court in relation to the earlier charges and was granted conditional bail.

Prosecutors say the alleged offences outlined in last year’s indictment occurred between 2021 and 2022, during his time at Arsenal. He was formally charged shortly after his contract with the north London club expired at the end of June.

Police began investigating in February 2022 after receiving an initial report of rape. A trial, expected to be heard before a High Court judge, is scheduled to begin on 2 November.

Since leaving the Premier League, Partey has signed a one-year contract with Spanish side Villarreal. The move was confirmed in the summer after charges had already been brought.

The Ghana international joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for a reported £45.3 million fee and went on to make 130 league appearances under manager Mikel Arteta.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, has previously said that her client rejects all allegations and looks forward to the court process in order to clear his name.