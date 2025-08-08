Villarreal signs Thomas Partey amid ongoing rape and sexual assault charges

Spanish La Liga club Villarreal CF announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey on Thursday, just two days after he was granted bail in England on multiple rape and sexual assault charges.

The 32-year-old, who became a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired in June, has joined Villarreal for the 2025-26 season.

Club Acknowledges Charges but Stresses "Presumption of Innocence"

Villarreal’s statement briefly highlighted Partey’s on-field abilities before addressing his legal situation.

"The player firmly asserts his innocence and denies all allegations against him," the club said. "The club upholds the essential principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the judicial process's outcome, which will clarify the facts of the case."

Due to UK legal restrictions on commenting on active cases, Villarreal stated it could not discuss the matter further.

However, it added a general condemnation of "any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behavior that undermines individual dignity."

Partey Faces Five Rape Charges and One Sexual Assault Allegation

Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, where he was granted bail after being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The alleged offenses, involving three women, reportedly occurred between 2021 and 2022.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, has previously stated that Partey "denies all the charges against him."

Legal Timeline and Football Future

Police first launched an investigation in February 2022 after receiving an initial rape report. Partey was formally charged on July 4, shortly after his Arsenal contract ended.

He is scheduled to appear at London’s Old Bailey on September 2 for further proceedings.

Despite the legal cloud, Partey is expected to join Villarreal’s training on Friday. The club did not specify whether his contract extends beyond one season.

Partey’s Career Background

The midfielder spent nearly five years at Arsenal after joining from Atlético Madrid in 2020.

Coincidentally, Arsenal hosted Villarreal in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, just a day before his signing was confirmed.

As the legal case unfolds, Villarreal’s decision to sign Partey has sparked debate, balancing sporting ambitions against ethical considerations.

The football world will be watching closely as both his judicial and professional futures develop.