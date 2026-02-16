Ghana seeks extradition of Russian man over secret sex videos

Ghana says it plans to seek the extradition of a Russian national accused of secretly filming intimate encounters with several women and posting the footage online without their permission.

The man, described in African and Russian media as a self-proclaimed “pick-up artist” and blogger in his 30s, is alleged to have travelled to Ghana and recorded his interactions with women using concealed equipment. Some reports claim he used camera-fitted sunglasses to capture the videos and later shared them on social media platforms. Ghanaian officials have not confirmed the specific method used.

Technology Minister Sam George told reporters on Saturday that he had summoned Russia’s ambassador to Accra for discussions over the matter. He said the suspect’s actions would amount to a breach of Ghana’s cybercrime legislation.

Earlier, Ghana’s Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection said preliminary findings suggested the man had already left the country. However, the ministry stressed that his departure did not lessen the gravity of the allegations or the government’s determination to pursue justice.

George said Ghana would formally request cooperation from Moscow and work with international policing agency Interpol to trace the suspect. “We want him returned to Ghana to face our laws,” he said, adding that authorities were prepared to use all available legal avenues.

Russia rarely extradites its own citizens, except under exceptional circumstances. Nonetheless, Ghanaian officials say they will proceed with a formal request. The minister also indicated that if the suspect refuses to return, the case could move forward in his absence under Ghanaian law.

Local media reports suggest the same individual may have been linked to similar allegations in Kenya.

Under Ghana’s Cybersecurity Act 2020, publishing intimate images without full consent — whether involving adults or minors — carries severe penalties, including prison sentences of up to 25 years.

In recent years, Ghanaian authorities have stepped up efforts to tackle online abuse, including sexual extortion and the non-consensual sharing of explicit material. Arrests linked to such offences have increased.

Throwback

In one high-profile case in 2022, a 22-year-old phone technician, Solomon Doga, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after admitting to sharing nude images of a Lebanese woman. He pleaded guilty to charges including sexual extortion and distributing intimate material without consent.

The government says strengthened enforcement under the Cybersecurity Act is aimed at protecting victims, particularly women and children, from exploitation, blackmail and online harassment.