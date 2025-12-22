Egypt coach backs Salah ahead of AFCON opener against Zimbabwe

On the heels of a very public falling out with Liverpool’s head coach Arne Slot, Egypt captain Mohamed Salah received a warm welcome at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Egypt is getting ready to face Zimbabwe on Monday night as they open their quest for a record eighth crown at the tournament.

"Salah from what I see, is going to be one of the best players in this tournament with (help from) his team-mates and the coaching staff," Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan told reporters on Sunday.

"Salah will continue to be an icon and one of the best players in the world. I support him in every way as do the Egyptian fans. Don't forget that Mohamed Salah needs to win the Africa Cup of Nations by helping himself and helping us and we can also help him as the staff, as a team and the fans too. I have confidence in Salah and in all the players. But, I do see that Mohamed Salah in training and with his team-mates (has the enthusiasm) like a player who has just been called up to the national team for the first time.”

Salah's future at Liverpool was thrown into doubt when he accused the club of "throwing him under the bus" after being dropped for three games in a row during their dismal run of form. The Egyptian forward also said he no longer has a relationship with coach Arne Slot, leading to speculation that he may move to Saudi Arabia in January.

He was unused substitute for the team's 2-2 draw at Leeds and dropped from the lineup for the Champions League match against Inter Milan. He returned for the Premier League game against Brighton where he set up a goal for Liverpool's 2-0 win.

Egypt face Zimbabwe at the Stade Adrar in Agadir at 21:00 CET on Monday.