Egypt fans support Salah over Slot as he prepares to join afcon squad

Egypt fans voiced their support for Mohamed Salah on Thursday as the Liverpool forward prepares to join his national side for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah's future at the club was thrown into doubt when he accused Liverpool of 'throwing him under the bus' after being dropped during their dismal run of form.

The Egyptian forward also said he no longer has a relationship with coach Arne Slot, leading to speculation that he may move to Saudi Arabia in January.

He was subsequently left out of the Reds' squad for their Champions League fixture at Inter Milan but was recalled and came off the bench to set up a goal in their 2-0 Premier League win against Brighton on Saturday.

The assist saw him overtake Wayne Rooney as the player with the most goal involvements for a single club in Premier League history, with 277.

Salah will now join Egypt as they attempt to win a record 8th AFCON title in Morocco.

The Egyptians face Zimbabwe, South Africa and Angola in the group stage with their opening game on 22nd December.