Liverpool manager Arne Slot dodges questions over Salah after 1-0 win over Inter Milan

Liverpool manager Arne Slot refused to be drawn on the club’s ongoing off-pitch drama over Mohamed Salah when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, when he spoke to reporters after Liverpool’s 1-0 away win against Inter Milan.

Slot was asked about former midfielder Clarence Seedorf’s comment that Slot should make the first move towards reconciling with the Egyptian forward.

“I'm happy that you asked that question because Clarence said that in his opinion - I said yeah that's your opinion - so I didn't say anything about that - who should make the first step or whatever," Slot told reporters after the match.

"It was his opinion so I'm happy that I can clarify that that headlines tomorrow are not what I've said it was his opinion.”

Salah was taken out of the squad last week after publicly criticising the club. He’s complained about Slot leaving him out of the line up for three games in a row.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was also evasive when asked if he thought Salah would ever return to the club:

"I don't think anything," Becker said. "What I hope he has that he plays again for the club. But that's a personal situation. That's a situation between Mo and the club. We as his teammates, as his friends, we hope the best thing happens for him. But as Liverpool FC players, we want the best for the club as well. So it's...we want a win-win situation for everyone.”

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring a penalty during a Champions League match between Inter Milan and Liverpool in Milan, Italy, Dec.9, 2025.

The absence of regular penalty taker Sarah on Tuesday gave Dominik Szoboszlai an opportunity to score the only goal of the game - a penalty in the 88th minute of the Champions League match.

The win moved Liverpool up to eighth and it’s now back in contention for a direct spot in the round of 16. Inter dropped to fifth.