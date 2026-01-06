Egypt reach AFCON quarterfinal after 3-1 win against Benin

Egypt has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal after its 3-1 victory against Benin on Monday night in Agadir.

A goal from Mohamed Salah in extra time sealed the match for the Pharaohs.

Despite being the clear favourites, Egyptian players had to dig deep to achieve this win.

“Before the game, I said there are no easy teams, and Benin were a tough opponent,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said.

The Pharaohs dominated from the start but had to wait till the 69th minute before Marwan Attia finally made the breakthrough with a first goal.

But Egypt remained held to 1-1 in normal time, after Benin's Jodel Dossou levelled the game in the 83rd minute.

Yasser Ibrahim met his cross with a looping header to send the ball inside the top left corner in the seventh minute of extra time.

Salah had the final say on a counterattack, shooting past Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou from outside the penalty box after winger Zizo played him through. It was his third goal of the tournament.

Benin coach Gernot Rohr was encouraged by his team's performance without injured forward Steve Mounié.

“In a match like this he would have helped us a lot, particularly in aerial play,” the German said. "But as head coach, I am proud of my players. I take away their attitude tonight, their solidarity and fighting spirit. That is very positive for the future of the Cheetahs.”

Egypt will stay in Agadir for a quarterfinal on Saturday against Burkina Faso or defending champion Ivory Coast, who are meeting on Tuesday.