Cameroon edge South Africa, to face Morocco next [Football Now]

Brahim Díaz kept Morocco's Africa Cup of Nations title hopes on track while five-time winner Cameroon beat South Africa 2-1 for a showdown with the host nation in the quarterfinals.

Díaz sent Morocco through with a 1-0 win over Tanzania on Sunday before Cameroon held on to beat South Africa for the first time since 1992 thanks to goals from Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane. They meet in the next round on Friday.

It was Díaz's fourth goal in four games and it set off celebrations of relief around Rabat’s near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where the home team will play all its games as long as it keeps winning through to the final on Jan. 18.

South Africa exits

South Africa was left to rue a host of missed chances early on when Cameroon’s defenders looked as though they were playing together for the first time.

Tchamadeu got the opener when he side-footed the ball inside the far post in the 34th after he was left free when South African defenders failed to clear Cameroon’s first corner.

The Indomitable Lions emerged with more bite after the break, with Aboubakar Nagida crossing for Kofane to head the second goal in the 47th.

Evidence Makgopa's 88th-minute strike was too late for the Bafana Bafana.

Monday's fixtures [Round of 16]

Egypt vs. Benin

Nigeria vs. Mozambique