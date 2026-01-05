Tunisia sack head coach Sami Trabelsi after crashing out of AFCON in Round of 16

Tunisia
Tunisia have sacked their head coach Sami Trabelsi after the nation failed to advance beyond the Round of 16 stage at the Africa Cup of Nations.
The team was knocked out of the tournament in a penalties loss to Mali on Saturday, despite Mali being one man down.
The result came after Tunisia finished second in Group C with one win, one draw and one loss.
Trabelsi's dismissal comes amid mounting public anger and criticism of Tunisia’s performance at the continental tournament.
Captain of Tunisia’s national team at the 1998 World Cup, Trabelsi played 81 games with the squad between 1991 and 2001, and had 52 caps. He was appointed as its head coach in February last year.
