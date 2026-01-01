Tunisia's head coach offers touching tribute to Moroccan hospitality

In the high-pressure environment of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where tactics and scorelines usually dominate the conversation, a quiet exchange between a coach and a security guard has reminded everyone that football’s true soul lies in its humanity.

It began with a simple gesture. As Tunisian head coach Sami Trabelsi made his way through the corridors of the Rabat Main Media Center after a pre-match briefing, he was stopped not by a journalist’s demanding question, but by an offer of brotherhood. A local security guard, embodying Morocco’s renowned hospitality, invited the coach to sit and share a meal with the crew.

Trabelsi declined politely at the time, but the warmth of the invitation stayed with him.

Three days later, the coach returned. Not for the cameras, but to find the man in uniform. In a moment of cross-border solidarity, Trabelsi presented the guard with the Carthage Eagles jersey. This, however, was no ordinary shirt. It was the number five.

To the casual observer, it is the number worn by Al Ahly midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane.

To Tunisians, number five carries a deeper meaning. It belongs to the memory of Hedi Berkhissa, the Golden Boy whose life was tragically cut short on the pitch in 1997.

By choosing this number, Trabelsi turned a simple gesture of gratitude into a tribute. He connected the kindness of a Moroccan guard with the eternal legacy of Berkhissa, the man who helped deliver Tunisia’s first African title before his passing during a friendly match against Lyon.

On the sporting front, Tunisia finished second in Group C with four points, securing qualification for the Round of 16. Their next challenge is a high-stakes clash against Mali national football team this Saturday at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Yet in the corridors of Rabat, a lunch invitation was answered with a piece of history. It was a reminder that while tournaments are won on the pitch, football’s most meaningful victories often happen far from it, through shared humanity, quiet respect, and a jersey that carries the weight of a nation’s soul.