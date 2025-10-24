Liverpool coach says he's not worried about Mo Salah's form

There has been much talk in recent weeks about Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah’s form.

The legendary 33-year-old player has been way below his record-breaking performance of last season when he was Liverpool's top scorer with 29 goals and 18 assists.

After four successive losses, head coach Arne Slot on Wednesday started Salah on the bench for their 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

But on Friday, Slot said that that despite the forward having scored just three league goals this term, he was not concerned.

"The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again. He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the upcoming weeks and months," he said.

“I think in general, in football, players miss chances, and Mo is a human being as well. So, we're not used to him missing chances, let alone a few games in a row, but these things can happen.”

Slot included summer signings, Swedish player Alexander Isak, plus Hugo Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz in a new formation at the Frankfurt game.

Isak, however, sustained a groin injury in the first half and there is a doubt that he will be included in Liverpool's line-up for its Premier League game at Brentford on Saturday.

This could see Salah back in the game from the start.