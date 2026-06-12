Russian drone barrage hits Kyiv and Mykolaiv as Ukraine reports major fires

The most significant incident occurred in the Boryspil district, east of Kyiv, where a drone strike sparked a major fire at an infrastructure facility. Firefighters battled flames covering around 2,000 square metres as thick smoke rose above the site. Images released by emergency services showed crews deploying large quantities of firefighting foam to contain the blaze. In southern Ukraine, one person was injured in the city of Mykolaiv. Emergency teams extinguished fires involving vehicles and carried out safety inspections, including radiation monitoring procedures, as a precaution. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched 117 drones during the night. Ukrainian air defences said 102 of them were intercepted or otherwise neutralised before reaching their targets. The figures could not be independently verified. The latest attacks underscore the continuing pressure on Ukraine's infrastructure more than four years after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Emergency services remained deployed across affected areas as authorities assessed the extent of the damage.