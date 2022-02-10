Tunisian judges and lawyers demonstrate in Tunis

Tunisian judges and lawyers demonstrated outside the Palace of Justice in Tunis on Thursday to protest against the country's president's recent announcement that he intends to dissolve the national judicial body. President Kais Saied justified his decision on the basis of suspicions of corruption and possible mismanagement of politically motivated cases. Following a public outcry at home and abroad, Justice Minister Leila Jaffel said on Wednesday that Mr Saied would maintain the council as a constitutional institution, but that he would amend the law governing it and set up a temporary judicial authority in the meantime. The crowd, made up of hundreds of lawyers, magistrates and citizens, gathered on the steps of the palace, chanting slogans and holding placards calling for the decision to be overturned and constitutional norms to be restored.