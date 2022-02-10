Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Explosion in Mogadishu kills several people

A suspected suicide bomber near a security checkpoint leading to the presidential palace has killed at least six people and injured 12 others in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. The restaurant where the blast occurred and a nearby clinic were badly damaged. The city has been the scene of a series of attacks in recent weeks as Somalia struggles with a political crisis caused by long-running disagreements over delayed elections. The electoral stalemate is worrying Somalia's international donors, who fear it could divert attention from the fight against Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group that has been battling the weak central government for over a decade.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..