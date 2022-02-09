Welcome to Africanews

Peru inaugurates its largest mural in downtown Lima

Artists in Lima have completed a giant mural covering an entire neighbourhood on San Cristobal hill in the Peruvian capital. The artists were inspired by pre-Inca motifs, featuring "Chakanas", a mythological sign that connects worlds. For nine months, the designers painted each of the more than 1,000 houses in San Cristobal to create a giant mural that could be seen throughout the city. They called it "Project Rainbow". The "Energy Color" art collective, whose members reside in San Cristobal, said they wanted to give a new face to what is perceived as a dangerous part of Lima.

