The victorious Senegalese soccer team received by President Macky Sall

Senegalese President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the first victory of the national soccer team in the African Cup of Nations, after its victory against Egypt, announced the public television. Macky Sall, who was to travel to Comoros at the end of a trip that took him to Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last step to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 13:00 GMT Monday, said RTS. Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mané, Senegal dominated Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 on penalties in Sunday's final in Cameroon. The match ended goalless after extra time. After two previous defeats in the final in 2002 and 2019, Senegal has finally won its first Nations Cup title.