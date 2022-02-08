Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia

Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia, which for years has been a constant threat in this region of northeastern Ukraine, not far from the Goptivka border crossing, once the main road crossing point to Russia, and only 40 kilometres from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city. The West accuse Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border in preparation for a potential invasion, which Russia denies, saying it only wants to guarantee its security.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..