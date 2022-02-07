Ramen eating competition takes place in Kazan

Here at this Asian food bar in Kazan competition is underway to see who can eat a bowl of ramen noodles the quickest. Ramen is a Japanese noodle dish of wheat noodles, meat and broth. Only chopsticks and a spoon are in the hands of the participants. Forks or helping yourself with hands are not allowed. The plates must not be raised from the table. According to the management of the bar Zero in the capital of Tatarstan Republic where the event took place, the idea is a tribute to similar competitions in Japan. This was the first competition of this kind run by the bar but, due to its success, the organisers believe they will repeat it in the future.