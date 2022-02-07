Welcome to Africanews

Fans wait near Dakar airport for the return of the Senegalese AFCON champions

Hundreds of fans are waiting near the Léopold-Sédar-Senghor international airport for the return of the AFCON Champions Senegal. After years of underachievement, Sadio Mane's Senegal finally lived up to their billing as Africa's outstanding team with victory in the Cup of Nations, even if they did it the hard way in the final against Egypt. Africa's top-ranked national team and 20th in the world, Senegal lost the last Cup of Nations final in 2019, falling 1-0 to Algeria in Cairo, never recovering from a second-minute goal. They also lost the 2002 final on penalties to Samuel Eto'o and Cameroon, a few months before becoming one of just three African teams to reach a World Cup quarter-final.

