Catholics in Ivory Coast happy with election of new Pope Leo XIV

Catholics in Ivory Coast say they are happy with new Pope Leo XIV despite hopes of an African pope being elected.

At St John’s Catholic Church in Abidjan, the faithful gathered on Thursday evening to pray for the ongoing conclave.

During the service, American Robert Prevost was named Pope Leo XIV, making him the first pope from the United States in the 2,000-year history of the church.

“We are very happy here in Ivory Coast, and we pray for the new pope, Pope Leo XIV,” said Hervé Djezou Konan, a priest who serves as head of communications for the Catholic Church in Ivory Coast.

Catholic faithful, Clementin Zongo, who attended the service, said she was grateful that the conclave had concluded.

“All I hope is that this new pope we've been given will be a model pastor, and that the Holy Spirit will always be with him in his discernment and decision-making,” she said.

As Catholicism declines in Europe, it is expanding in the developing world, with the number of faithful growing faster in Africa than anywhere else.

There were a few African cardinals considered to be in the running to become pope. At least 20% of the global Catholic community lives in Africa.