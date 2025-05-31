Shakira cancels Washington pride concert

It was supposed to be a night to remember for Shakira fans.

The pop star cancelled her Saturday night performance at Nationals Park, part of the opening weekend of WorldPride 2025—a global LGBTQ+ celebration happening now in Washington, D.C. Organizers say equipment problems from her cancelled Boston show meant her full stage setup couldn’t make it to D.C. in time.

The Capital Pride Alliance says the opening ceremony will be relocated, but the full schedule of Pride events will go ahead as planned.

While international turnout is down due to backlash against President Trump’s LGBTQ+ policies, tourism officials say U.S. interest is picking up—and strong crowds are expected in the final days.