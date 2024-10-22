Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

COP16: Indigenous Colombians support ‘Biodiversity Action Plan’ to 2030

For illustration purposes: Indigenous people march to protest the violence and drug trafficking affecting their region, in Bogota, Colombia, on Aug. 27, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Fernando Vergara/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Colombia

Nearly 2,000 Indigenous people from the southwest of Colombia arrived in the city of Cali on Monday (Oct. 21) to protest.

Cali, is hosting the 16th United Nations Biodiversity Conference.

The message of the protestors could be read on their traditional ‘chivas’, colourful vehicles with open tops.

They support the government's agenda for the summit.

As host country, Colombia has decided to include Indigenous and Afro-descendant groups, which it considers key to reversing biodiversity loss, in the COP16, and they participated in the construction of the ‘Biodiversity Action Plan’ to 2030 that the country presented on Monday.

The president of COP16 and Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said in her opening speech that it is necessary to recognise the ‘political power’ of indigenous peoples and local communities, who can lead solutions to the biodiversity crisis.

CRIC and other related organisations assured that their presence in Cali - which on other occasions has been against the governments in power - is intended to support the agenda promoted by the government of Gustavo Petro and not to challenge it.

The biodiversity conference seeks to follow up on a historic global treaty on biodiversity that was signed at the Montreal meeting in 2022, which includes the protection of 30% of the planet and 30% of degraded ecosystems by 2030.

It is attended by delegations from 196 countries and runs until 1 November,

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..