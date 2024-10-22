COP16: Indigenous Colombians support ‘Biodiversity Action Plan’ to 2030

Nearly 2,000 Indigenous people from the southwest of Colombia arrived in the city of Cali on Monday (Oct. 21) to protest.

Cali, is hosting the 16th United Nations Biodiversity Conference.

The message of the protestors could be read on their traditional ‘chivas’, colourful vehicles with open tops.

They support the government's agenda for the summit.

As host country, Colombia has decided to include Indigenous and Afro-descendant groups, which it considers key to reversing biodiversity loss, in the COP16, and they participated in the construction of the ‘Biodiversity Action Plan’ to 2030 that the country presented on Monday.

The president of COP16 and Colombian Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said in her opening speech that it is necessary to recognise the ‘political power’ of indigenous peoples and local communities, who can lead solutions to the biodiversity crisis.

CRIC and other related organisations assured that their presence in Cali - which on other occasions has been against the governments in power - is intended to support the agenda promoted by the government of Gustavo Petro and not to challenge it.

The biodiversity conference seeks to follow up on a historic global treaty on biodiversity that was signed at the Montreal meeting in 2022, which includes the protection of 30% of the planet and 30% of degraded ecosystems by 2030.

It is attended by delegations from 196 countries and runs until 1 November,