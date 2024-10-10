Colombians of African descent march to support vice president

Crowds of protesters gathered in the Colombian capital on Wednesday, marching in support of the country's president and vice president after electoral authorities ruled in favour of investigating financial misconduct allegations against the pair's 2022 election campaign.

The demonstration was organised by groups representing Colombians of African descent. Both President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Marquez garnered large support from the group during their campaign for the Historical Pact alliance.

The investigation to be carried out by the National Electoral Council will focus on whether the campaign exceeded financing limits and whether it accepted funds from prohibited sources.

The electoral body previously delayed deciding on the inquiry, which some, including Petro, see as politically motivated and illegal.

The outcome of the investigation could result in fines against some campaign staffers, including its auditors, treasurer and manager.

It can't lead to an immediate impeachment of the president.

The council’s decision came after two of its 10 magistrates presented a report alleging that Petro’s presidential campaign exceeded financial limits by about $1.2 million.

Petro has denied the accusations, which he has said are an initial effort by his adversaries to remove him from office.