Ghana: Mahama assembles team to drive anti-corruption agenda before taking office

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has taken a decisive first step in his anti-corruption crusade by establishing a preparatory team to spearhead his flagship agenda, "Operation Recover All Loot" (ORAL), ahead of his assumption of office.

In a statement dated December 18, 2024, and signed by spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the team has been tasked with gathering credible information on suspected corruption cases and laying the groundwork for reclaiming stolen state resources.

This move underscores Mahama’s commitment to accountability, a cornerstone of his 2024 campaign.

Prominent figures like former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo and renowned lawyer Martin Kpebu have been included in the team, signalling a robust approach to tackling graft. Mahama, who campaigned on eradicating corruption and curbing public sector waste, has vowed to enforce strict consequences for mismanagement of state funds and prioritize transparency in governance.

By activating ORAL during the transition, Mahama sends a clear message: his administration is ready to act decisively against corruption and restore trust in Ghana’s institutions.