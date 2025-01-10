Welcome to Africanews

Mahama names cabinet team to lead Ghana’s economic revival

Ghana’s newly sworn-in president, John Dramani Mahama, has announced his key cabinet appointments, naming Cassiel Ato Forson as Finance Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor as Energy Minister, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as Attorney General and Justice Minister.

Mahama, who returned to the presidency after serving from 2012 to 2017, promised a lean cabinet and swift appointments during his campaign. His National Democratic Congress (NDC) party’s strong parliamentary majority is expected to ease the approval process for these nominees.

Forson, a chartered accountant and former Deputy Finance Minister, will lead efforts to stabilize and grow Ghana’s economy. Jinapor, also a returning Energy Minister from Mahama’s previous administration, is tasked with addressing the country’s energy challenges. Ayine, a seasoned legislator and legal expert, brings extensive experience to the Justice Ministry.

Mahama has prioritized economic recovery, business-friendly reforms, and tackling corruption as he begins his term.

