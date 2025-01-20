Seven killed in clash between soldiers and Illegal miners at AngloGold Ashanti site

Seven people lost their lives during a confrontation between soldiers and illegal miners at a mine in Ghana’s Ashanti region.

According to the military, a group of around 60 miners allegedly armed with "pump-action guns and homemade weapons" forced their way into the AngloGold Ashanti site and exchanged fire with soldiers, leading to the deadly response. A miners' representative denied that they were armed, raising questions about the events.

News of the killings triggered chaos in the nearby town of Obuasi, where protesters set company vehicles and equipment ablaze.

The Ghanaian government has launched an investigation into the incident, with President John Mahama vowing accountability for anyone found guilty of wrongdoing. AngloGold Ashanti, for its part, said the situation is now under control and assured collaboration with authorities.

The company has been instructed to cover the injured miners’ medical bills and pay for the burials of the deceased. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as residents accuse the mining giant of failing to invest adequately in local development. Small-scale miners have long demanded access to parts of the company’s mining concessions.

This incident highlights escalating disputes over resources at a time when Ghana faces a severe economic crisis marked by rising unemployment and inflation. The uptick in unregulated mining, which many blame for environmental destruction, has also led to frequent clashes with security forces.

The tragedy underscores the strain between local communities, mining companies, and the government amid these challenges.