ISWAP fighters kill at least 20 soldiers in Borno attack

FILE - A police officer and a soldier from Benin stop a motorcyclist at a checkpoint outside Porga, Benin, March 26, 2022.   -  
Marco Simoncelli/Marco Simoncelli
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

At least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed in a suspected attack by fighters from the ISIL-linked group, ISWAP, on Friday. The attack targeted the 149th Battalion at an army base in Malam-Fatori, Borno State, near the border with Niger.

The assault lasted over three hours, with ISWAP militants arriving in gun trucks, overwhelming the troops, according to a surviving soldier. "They rained bullets everywhere," the soldier said, describing how they fought back but were eventually overpowered.

Local sources confirmed the attackers burned buildings and forced residents to flee. Some militants were reportedly seen in the area into Saturday night.

ISWAP, which broke away from Boko Haram in 2016, has been responsible for increasing violence in northeastern Nigeria this year. The region's 15-year conflict has killed nearly 40,000 people and displaced over two million, spilling into neighbouring countries and prompting a regional military coalition to respond.

