Hamas releases four Israeli soldiers in prisoner swap

Hamas militants on Saturday released four female Israeli soldiers they held captive for 15 months to the Red Cross in a planned exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees in Israel.

It's the second exchange since a fragile ceasefire took effect last weekend, halting the fighting in Gaza for at least six weeks.

People cheered and clapped in a Tel Aviv square on Saturday when a screen showed the four hostages who were being transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.

Some people were wearing bright yellow T-shirts saying "you are not alone."

Red Cross vehicles were seen outside the Ofer prison in the West Bank .

It is another test for the truce that is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group.