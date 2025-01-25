Hamas releases four Israeli soldiers in prisoner swap

and AP
Israel
Hamas militants on Saturday released four female Israeli soldiers they held captive for 15 months to the Red Cross in a planned exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees in Israel.
It's the second exchange since a fragile ceasefire took effect last weekend, halting the fighting in Gaza for at least six weeks.
People cheered and clapped in a Tel Aviv square on Saturday when a screen showed the four hostages who were being transferred from Hamas to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip.
Some people were wearing bright yellow T-shirts saying "you are not alone."
Red Cross vehicles were seen outside the Ofer prison in the West Bank .
It is another test for the truce that is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group.
