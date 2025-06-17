Israel and Iran trade airstrikes in a fifth day of conflict

Iran and Israel have exchanged airstrikes for a fifth day in a row with the mutual attacks resulting in dozens of casualties in both countries.

The Israeli defence force says Tehran launched 30 missiles into the country in an attack early this morning.

A spokesperson for the military says that while most of them were intercepted, some of the missiles did made impact.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported explosions and heavy air defence fire in Tehran overnight.

Its armed forces have warned Israel of a new wave of “fierce attacks” that will intensify today.

Israel launched its air war on Iran on Friday with a surprise attack that killed nearly the entire top echelon of Tehran's military commanders and its leading nuclear scientists.

It says its aim is to destroy Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saied Iravani, on Monday told the Security Council that Tehran’s retaliation was proportionate and in self-defence.

“The Israeli regime deliberately struck densely populated civilian areas in multiple large Iranian cities where millions live. So far, 1,480 people have been killed or injured,” he said.

He added that at least 224 civilians, including women and children, are among the dead.

“We focused only on military and economic assets involved in the aggression. Iran does not seek war or escalation, but we will not hesitate to defend our people, our territory and our sovereignty," Iravani said.

At least 24 Israelis have been killed so far in Iranian strikes with close to 600 others injured. Israel has vowed to continue fighting Tehran, saying there was only one way to end the conflict.

"You want to de-escalate like we want to de-escalate. Get the nukes out of Iran’s hand. That’s all there is to it, it's all very simple,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early because of the situation in the Middle East.

He urged people to evacuate Tehran - triggering speculation of a major Israeli offensive - and reiterated that Iran should have signed a nuclear deal with Washington.