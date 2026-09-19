Greece-Egypt military exercise draws tourists’ attention in Crete

Holidaymakers on the Greek island of Crete watched a major military exercise unfold just 50 metres from the beach on Friday. The annual Medusa drills, led by Greece and Egypt, took place near the port city of Chania and featured drone attacks, fast-boat landings and simulated fire from marines and special forces.

The hour-long exercise drew the attention of tourists, who were kept at a safe distance by Greek military police as troops moved through coloured smoke and onto the beach, with jets and helicopters flying overhead.

One holidaymaker from northern England said she was surprised by the scale and intensity of the drill.

“I just saw that it was some kind of military exercise, but I must admit I didn’t expect it to be the scale that it’s been. We were just like: wow,” Carr said.

France, Italy and Cyprus also took part in the September 10 to 18 exercises, as countries across the Mediterranean strengthen military cooperation.

The drills come as wars, economic shocks and uncertainty over the U.S. role in the region push countries towards closer alliances and stronger deterrence.

Greece signed a three-billion-euro deal with Israel last month to build a new air defence system known as Achilles Shield. Weeks earlier, Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed their own landmark defence agreement.

Egypt deployed the helicopter carrier Gamal Abdel Nasser to the exercise. Observers from Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Mozambique also attended.

The Medusa exercise highlights the growing military cooperation among countries in and around the Mediterranean.