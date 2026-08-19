Chad welcomes back French military less than two years ending defence agreement

Less than two years after France handed back its last military base in Chad, the two countries appear to be rebuilding their military ties.

N’dajema cut its defence cooperation agreement with Paris at the end of 2024 after 65 years of partnership.

Before the agreement ended, France had around 1,000 troops in the Central African country, providing intelligence and logistical help to the Chadian army.

Chad said the break was necessary for the nation to "assert its full sovereignty.”

But the country has since struggled to diversify its military partners, even as it faces numerous security challenges, including the ongoing presence of Boko Haram around Lake Chad and the MPRD rebel group in Moyen Chari province.

For France, Chad offers a strategic location from which to project influence in Central Africa and the Sahel.

The move risks undermining Chad’s relations with its neighbours and President Déby’s anti-colonial message among younger citizens.