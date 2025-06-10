Ghana confirms 34 new Mpox cases, total rises to 79

Ghana
Ghana has reported 34 new cases of Mpox, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 79. Four patients are currently hospitalised, and contact tracing is ongoing.
The Ghana Health Service says more than ten regions have been affected, prompting nationwide surveillance. Authorities are urging the public to seek medical attention if they show symptoms such as rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, or muscle pain.
Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease transmitted through close contact with infected individuals, animals, or contaminated materials.
Go to video
Boko Haram kidnaps Nigerian Priest near Cameroon border
Go to video
Kenyan blogger dies in Police custody, officers suspended
Go to video
British soldier arrested in Kenya over rape claim
Go to video
Red Cross closes Niger offices and foreign staff leave after junta's expulsion order
Go to video
Trump’s travel ban: Fallout for 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics
Go to video
Chad announces suspension of visas to US citizens in response to Trump travel ban