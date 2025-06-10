Welcome to Africanews

Ghana confirms 34 new Mpox cases, total rises to 79
By Rédaction Africanews

Ghana

Ghana has reported 34 new cases of Mpox, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 79. Four patients are currently hospitalised, and contact tracing is ongoing.

The Ghana Health Service says more than ten regions have been affected, prompting nationwide surveillance. Authorities are urging the public to seek medical attention if they show symptoms such as rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, or muscle pain.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral disease transmitted through close contact with infected individuals, animals, or contaminated materials.

