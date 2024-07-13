Messi's Argentina and James-led Colombia set for Copa America final showdown

Lionel Messi and Argentina continued their training at FIU on Friday, gearing up to face Colombia in Sunday’s Copa America final at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Argentina secured their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Canada on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Julián Álvarez and Messi. The Albiceleste have now won 10 consecutive matches and are aiming for a record 16th Copa America title.

Following their 2022 World Cup victory, Argentina is striving to achieve a rare feat by winning back-to-back Copa America titles, similar to Spain's consecutive European Championships in 2008 and 2012, and the 2010 World Cup.

Colombia reached the final by defeating Uruguay in a heated 1-0 match on Wednesday night. Jefferson Lerma scored the decisive goal in the 39th minute, and Los Cafeteros managed to hold on despite being reduced to 10 men after Daniel Muñoz was ejected during first-half stoppage time.

Luis Díaz couldn’t contain his excitement and tears when discussing James Rodríguez, the pivotal player in Colombia’s journey to the Copa America final against Argentina.

“From the moment I arrived at the national team, I let him know that he has always been my idol,” Liverpool winger Díaz said. “I grew up watching him.”

James, who turned 33 on Friday, commands great admiration within the Colombian team. Díaz, 27, was a teenager when James shone at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he won the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer and earned a move from Monaco to Real Madrid.

Expectations were low for James at this Copa America, following a disappointing season at Brazilian club Sao Paulo. However, Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo placed his trust in him, and James has emerged as arguably the best player of the tournament, leading the team into the final against defending champion Argentina in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This marks Colombia’s first Copa America final since they won the title as hosts in 2001.