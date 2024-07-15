Spain beats England 2-1 in final at the European Championships

Germany
Spain beat England 2-1 on Sunday night to win the European Championships in a thrilling match.
England fans have been left heartbroken after their national team fell short in their second successive European Championships final.
Spain defeated England 2-1 on Sunday night at the match in Berlin.
England last lost in the finals to Italy at Euro 2020.
Hopes dashed
After a cagey first half, Nico Williams put them ahead minutes after the break.
But there was tension when Cole Palmer equalised for England mere minutes after coming on for a substitute.
The winner came four minutes from time - Mikel Oyarzabal slotting home to send fans in the Spanish capital delirious.
It is the Spaniards' third European Championship title in 16 years.
01:20
Argentina claims 16th Copa America Championship with 1-0 win over Colombia
01:35
Spain sharpen claws for Euro 2024 glory against England
01:45
Morocco's Olympics delegation announced
02:16
When stars align: Messi's photo with a baby Lamine Yamal goes viral
01:44
Heavyweights Spain and Germany to face off in UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finals
Go to video
More changes to Mbappé face mask as France star's Euro 2024 problems persist