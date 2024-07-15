Welcome to Africanews

Spain beats England 2-1 in final at the European Championships

Spain wins record fourth European Championship title by inflicting another painful loss on England.  
AP Photo

By Africanews

Germany

Spain beat England 2-1 on Sunday night to win the European Championships in a thrilling match.

England fans have been left heartbroken after their national team fell short in their second successive European Championships final.

Spain defeated England 2-1 on Sunday night at the match in Berlin.

England last lost in the finals to Italy at Euro 2020.

Hopes dashed

After a cagey first half, Nico Williams put them ahead minutes after the break.

But there was tension when Cole Palmer equalised for England mere minutes after coming on for a substitute.

The winner came four minutes from time - Mikel Oyarzabal slotting home to send fans in the Spanish capital delirious.

It is the Spaniards' third European Championship title in 16 years.

