UN chief pleads with countries to pay their share for international peacekeeping

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said that the world body's peacekeeping operation is “only as strong as member states’ commitment to it” as he pleaded with them Tuesday to pay their share.

The United Nations' peacekeeping department currently leads 11 operations, in countries including Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus and Kosovo.

The budget for nine of those operations during the fiscal year that ends on June 30 totals $5.6 billion, 8.2% lower than a year earlier. Each of the U.N.'s 193 member countries is legally obliged to pay its share toward peacekeeping.

Guterres argued that, with a budget “representing a tiny fraction of global military spending — around one half of one per cent — U.N. peacekeeping remains one of the most effective and cost-effective tools to build international peace and security.”

“But it’s only as strong as member states’ commitment to it,” he added at the opening of a two-day, German-hosted conference of ministers to discuss the future of peacekeeping.

“Unfortunately, peacekeeping operations have been facing serious liquidity problems. It is absolutely essential that all member states respect their financial obligations, paying their contributions in full and on time.”

Guterres didn't offer details of the problems, but acknowledged that "these are tough times for the financing of our work across the board."

More broadly, the U.N. has been scrambling to respond to funding cuts for aid operations from its biggest donor, the United States, under President Donald Trump’s administration.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that his country, like many others, “is prepared to pledge additional resources” for peacekeeping.

But he said there should also be an effort to make missions “more efficient and more focused” through clearer mandates, cutting back on bureaucracy and avoiding duplication.