UN chief António Guterres calls for dialogue among civilizations

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres shared a video message on Tuesday, calling for the promotion of mutual understanding and global solidarity through dialogue.

The UN Chief made this plea in observance of the first International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations.

He called for the promotion of "mutual understanding and global solidarity" and said the world should “answer hate with humanity.”

"The United Nations was built on a fundamental conviction: dialogue is the path to peace", Guterres said.

"Where dialogue is missing, ignorance fills the void. Around the world, we hear rising voices of intolerance and xenophobia, amplified by online misinformation and hate speech. In our fractured world, dialogue is not optional – it is essential for building bridges of understanding and trust."

In 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted a China-led resolution, co-sponsored by over 80 countries, to establish 10 June as the annual International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations.

That same year, humanitarian challenges reached "unprecedented levels, with 323.4 million people needing assistance worldwide", according to the UN.

The organisation pointed to climate change and wars, including in Sudan, Ukraine and Gaza, as causes for great "displacement, hunger, and destruction."