UN chief says warmongers and autocrats are 'suffocating' human rights

On the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that human right worldwide are under threat by “warmongers” and “autocrats”.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, he also noted abuses linked to economics, technology, climate change, migration, and gender.

"We have our work cut out for us. Human rights are the oxygen of humanity, but one by one, human rights are being suffocated by autocrats, crushing opposition because they fear what the truly empowered people would do,” he said.

"Human rights are being suffocated by the climate crisis and by a morally bankrupt global financial system that too often obstructs the path to greater equality and sustainable development," Guterres added.

At the same session, the Council’s chief Volker Türk warned of a “very dangerous” situation in a world increasingly dominated by authoritarians.

“By some estimates, autocrats now control around one third of the world's economy, more than double the proportion 30 years ago,” he said.

“Leaders cite national security and the fight against terrorism to justify gross violations. Hypocrisy, double standards, and impunity have also played a part.”

Volker said the system of global protections built in the years following World War II have never been under so much strain.

He stressed the need to ensure that human rights and the rule of law “remain foundational to communities, societies and international relations".