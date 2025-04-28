Finger wrestling: Germany crowns champions in Quirky Alpine sport

In the Bavarian town of Pang, about an hour southwest of Munich, 180 men in traditional short leather pants and embroidered suspenders competed Sunday in Germany’s 64th national finger wrestling championship, known as Fingerhakeln.

Thought to have originated in the 19th century as a way to settle disputes, Fingerhakeln is now a highly organized sport with strict rules, including precise table and leather loop measurements. Participants, seated across a table, hook their middle finger through a leather strap and attempt to pull their opponent across the table at the referee's signal. The bouts, lasting just a few seconds, often result in minor injuries like open wounds and occasionally dislocated fingers.

“It’s not dangerous at all," said Georg Hailer, chairman of Germany’s oldest finger-wrestling club, Fingerhakler Schlierachgau. "It looks worse than it really is because there’s blood, but all wounds heal within a week or ten days."

Despite the rough appearance, Fingerhakeln is more about technique than brute force. "You have to know how to sit at the table, how to transfer your power quickly," explained competitor Maximilian Woelfl from Laufach.

Athletes train by pulling cables or lifting heavy blocks with their competition finger. Sunday's event crowned champions across different weight and age categories. Germany currently hosts nine clubs, while Austria boasts another four.

The next big test of finger strength and skill will be the Bavarian Championships later this summer in Mittenwald, promising more intense matchups and maybe a few missing patches of skin.