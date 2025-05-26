Uganda cuts military ties with Germany amid diplomatic rift

Uganda has officially suspended all military cooperation with Germany, accusing German Ambassador Matthias Schauer of engaging in “subversive activities” and supporting anti-government groups. The Uganda People’s Defence Forces made the announcement following intelligence reports, marking a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions.

The UPDF claims Ambassador Schauer was involved with so-called “negative and traitorous” elements within Uganda, allegations that stem from a private meeting with President Museveni’s brother. During that meeting, Schauer reportedly criticized the online behavior of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba—Museveni’s son and army chief.

Germany, which has yet to respond publicly, has long supported Uganda with military logistics and technical assistance. Bilateral trade between the two nations reached over $335 million in 2023.

This sudden fallout threatens a decades-long partnership and underscores growing international unease about Uganda’s political environment ahead of its 2026 presidential elections. The move also reflects Uganda’s broader pushback against perceived foreign interference in domestic affairs.