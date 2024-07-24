Kompany, Bayern's new head coach, is refining his strategy

Can Vincent Kompany lead Bayern Munich into a new victorious era?

The club's new head coach was seen Monday (Jul. 22) at the first public training session in Tegernsee, southern Germany.

Kompany, a former Belgian international, is taking on his most high-profile job since becoming a coach.

The 38-year-old was satisfied with his first few weeks as head coach in Munich.

"I'm lucky to be working with top players now. I’ve experienced playing with footballers of that calibre. It's just fun building these connections, improving these players. They want that too, which is great. You might think people who reach the top level think it's enough, but I don't get that impression here. They all want to improve and that makes it fun.”

The giants of Bavaria failed to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012 and went trophyless last season, also a first in 12 years.

To bring them back at the top Kompany doesn't favour a playing style.

Players will be able to play different systems. It'll depend: when you play against a team that is somewhat zonal in their defending we’ll focus more on our positional play. If we speak about teams that are more man-oriented in their press, then you speak more about the movement and the relationships between players to create space. We know the profile of players we have. We know their best positions and where they feel comfortable. We're always going to stay aligned to that as much as we can."

Kompany has already managed Anderlecht in Belgium and Burnley in England.

Last May, Bayern Munich named him as their replacement for Thomas Tuchel in the head coaching role.