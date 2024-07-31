Football: German Michael Nees appointed Zimbabwe coach

Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe on Tuesday appointed German Michael Nees as their new football coach after a winless start to their World Cup qualifiers.
Michael Nees, 57, has previously coached Rwanda and was South Africa 's director of coaching . Nees' appointment is due to his "deep knowledge of the African football landscape ," said Lincoln Mutasa, interim director of the Zimbabwe Football Association.
The German will have the tough task of reviving Zimbabwe 's World Cup hopes . The southern African country, which has never qualified for the World Cup, is winless after four qualifying matches.
The Warriors started with draws against Rwanda and Nigeria , then lost to Lesotho and South Africa.
Go to video
Paris 2024 Olympics: a Guinean invades the field and obtains Balde's jersey
01:52
FIFA World Cup: Candidate hosts for 2030 and 2034 editions submit bid books
01:16
European Football Unions challenge FIFA's fixture overload strategy
01:00
Injured footballer Lionel Messi honoured for his 45th major title
01:28
Philadelphia footballer becomes youngest MLS player
01:23
Aubameyang signs for Saudi club Al-Qadsiah