Football: Bissouma suspended for inhaling laughing gas

Tottenham's Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma will miss the start of the Premier League season after being suspended by the club following an investigation into footage showing him appearing to inhale nitrous oxide, or laughing gas.

Last weekend, Bissouma uploaded clips to social media site Snapchat in which he showed himself using nitrous oxide, which is now a Class C drug under UK law.

The Malian international apologized and acknowledged his "serious lack of judgment" in a statement.

Following an investigation, Bissouma was handed a one-match ban, meaning he will miss Tottenham's Premier League opener on Monday at Leicester.

"He is a footballer of this club - he has responsibilities to the club, his team-mates, our supporters, everyone associated with the club, and he has failed in his duties," Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said on Thursday.

"He won't be available for Monday... but beyond that, there is also work to be done on trust between Biss and me, and between Biss and the group. That's what he has to work on, to regain that trust. "

Nitrous oxide is used medically as an anaesthetic and painkiller. But people also use it to get high. Heavy use can damage brain and nerve tissue.

Postecoglou said the sanctions against Bissouma should also include an educational component for the player so that he "understands why he did what he did and how wrong it was".

"There is one person involved," the Australian coach said. "In this case it's Biss and he made a very bad decision. You want to understand that and try to help him, as a club, ... to make sure he doesn't make those kinds of choices and decisions in the future. "

Bissouma, who joined Tottenham from Brighton in 2022, has made 26 starts under Postecoglou in the 2023-24 season.