MLS: Bouanga 3 goals away from the Golden Boot

USA
LAFC's Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga scored in the first minute of first-half injury time to beat St. Louis City 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Bouanga got assists from Mateusz Bogusz and Olivier Giroud to score for the 19th time this season for LAFC. Bouanga trails DC United's Christian Benteke , who has 22 goals, in the race for the Golden Boot with two games remaining in the regular season. Bogusz provided his seventh assist, while Giroud scored his second goal in seven career appearances.
Go to video
Champions League: Salah still Liverpool's saviour
00:45
Senegal coach Aliou Cissé ousted ahead of AFCON qualifiers
Go to video
FIFAfrica 2024: Internet freedom and democratization in question
00:46
Spanish court hands a one-year suspended sentence to a soccer fan for racism
01:35
Former Gabonese president Bongo admits “inadequacies”, calls for reconciliation
01:25
Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti steps up to defend Vinícius Jr