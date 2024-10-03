MLS: Bouanga 3 goals away from the Golden Boot

LAFC's Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga scored in the first minute of first-half injury time to beat St. Louis City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Bouanga got assists from Mateusz Bogusz and Olivier Giroud to score for the 19th time this season for LAFC. Bouanga trails DC United's Christian Benteke , who has 22 goals, in the race for the Golden Boot with two games remaining in the regular season. Bogusz provided his seventh assist, while Giroud scored his second goal in seven career appearances.