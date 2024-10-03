Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

MLS: Bouanga 3 goals away from the Golden Boot

MLS: Bouanga 3 goals away from the Golden Boot
Los Angeles FC striker Denis Bouanga during a match against the Seattle Sounders on 24 February 2024 in Los Angeles.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

USA

LAFC's Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga scored in the first minute of first-half injury time to beat St. Louis City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Bouanga got assists from Mateusz Bogusz and Olivier Giroud to score for the 19th time this season for LAFC. Bouanga trails DC United's Christian Benteke , who has 22 goals, in the race for the Golden Boot with two games remaining in the regular season. Bogusz provided his seventh assist, while Giroud scored his second goal in seven career appearances.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..