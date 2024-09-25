Aged 31, ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces his retirement from football

Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has announced that he is retiring from football at the age of 31.

In July, Varane signed a two-year contract with freshly-promoted Como. But he wounded his knee during a match against Sampdoria the following month, in what would be his only appearance with the club.

In a post on social media, Varane stated that it was with 'immense pride' that he was announcing his retirement from the sport. 'In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible,' he added.

He says he will remain at the club in a non-playing role.

Varane joined Real Madrid in 2011 after a stint with French side Lens. What followed was an illustrious career in the Spanish capital, that saw him bag 18 trophies.

The defender made his France debut in 2013, securing victory in the world cup five years later and in the Nations League in 2021.

He also spent time at Old Trafford from 2021 for an initial sum of more than 40 million euros, making more than 90 appearances in all competitions.